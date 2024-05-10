Sensors installed in Bengaluru to tackle flooding 

With the downpour in recent days after a long spell exposing chinks in the monsoon preparedness of the city, the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) has installed water level gauging sensors at 124 different locations to manage and respond to flooding in the city.

The release issued by the BBMP said the sensors are solar powered. This technology will notify about the water level to the Karnataka State Natural Disaster Monitoring Centre (KSNDMC) control room. From here, KSNDMC will send information to Integrated Command and Control Centre (ICCC) of the BBMP.

At the rajakaluves where sensors are set up in green, blue, red, and black colours will indicate water levels. Green and blue indicate that the water level is not at a dangerous level. Red indicates that water flow in the drains has touched a dangerous level. Black will indicate flooding, said the release, adding that this will help in flood response and evacuation of residents.

860 km long rajakaluves

The BBMP release said of the 860 km stormwater drains , in about 581 km, RCC wall is built and works of constructing walls in about 199 km are underway.

The release said the desilting works of stormwater drains are also underway. The desilting of 581 km drains will be completed before May 31.

In about 74 flood-prone areas, the BBMP is implementing permanent flood mitigation measures and in all the places, temporary measures have already been taken, the civic body added.