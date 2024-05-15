GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Seminar on “Cyber security and ethical hacking,” held

Published - May 15, 2024 07:53 pm IST - BENGALURU

The Hindu Bureau

The Department of Computer Applications, St. Anne’s First Grade College for Women, hosted a seminar on “Cyber security and ethical hacking” on Tuesday (May 14). 

 The seminar aimed at educating students about the growing risks of online scams, personal data theft, and fraudulent activities.

Bala Krishna C., Assistant Commissioner of Police, Cubbon Park Division, who was the chief guest at the event, in his address highlighted the alarming rise of cybercrimes and the vulnerability of educated individuals to such threats. He emphasised the importance of limiting mobile phone and gadget usage and staying focussed on one’s goals to mitigate risks.

The college said in a release that Techbyheart, a tech firm specialising in cyber security and ethical hacking, unveiled its ambitious plan, Cyber Smart 2024, at the seminar to promote cyber security awareness nationwide.

