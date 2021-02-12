School booked under Atrocities Act

The police and Department of Public Instruction (DPI) have taken action against a private CBSE school in Somasundarapalya after a standard 10 student attempted to kill himself earlier this week after he was reportedly not allowed to write an examination and insulted in front of his classmates as his parents did not pay the fees.
Action was taken after Primary and Secondary Education Minister S. Suresh Kumar met the student on Thursday. He urged the student to remain strong and asked him not to get disheartened.
The incident took place at the family’s residence earlier this week. The boy’s parents, who reportedly intervened in time and saved his life, alleged that the police failed to take action against the school when they tried to lodge a complaint. However, on Thursday the Bandepalya police registered an FIR against Ravindra Bharathi Global School under the SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act for allegedly humiliating the boy.
The same day, the Department of Public Instruction (DPI) issued a show cause notice to the school. The department has asked why the NOC given to the school should not be cancelled.
In their statement to the police, parents said they had paid part of the fees, but even then their son was humiliated. The police, who are probing the case, said they will issue a notice to the management to appear for questioning. “Based on the probe, necessary action will be taken,” a senior police officer said.
