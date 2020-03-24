School admission process for next academic year put off

Private unaided schools across the State have been instructed not to carry out the admission process for the next academic year until the Department of Public Instruction (DPI) issues further orders. This order has been issued as a precautionary measure against the transmission of COVID-19, said officials. It applies to government and aided schools as well.

The DPI has warned of strict action against school managements that ignore the order.

Many parents had complained that private unaided schools were conducting the admission process. Some schools had also reportedly set March 31 as the deadline for payment of fees to confirm enrolment. They alleged that while some schools are demanding that payments be made online, others are insisting the fees be paid in person.

“When everything is shut, how can schools expect us to withdraw money and pay the fees? Our priority now is just limited to managing our day-to-day expenditure,” said Mahima Rao, whose daughter is set to move to Class I in the 2020-21 academic year.

If schools are found functioning, the department will file a case under the Epidemic Diseases Act. Local-level officials have been asked to send the circular to school managements through WhatsApp and email.

In the circular, the department state: “To avoid the spread of COVID-19, the department has postponed the entire process for admission under the RTE Act, and a fresh timetable for admissions will be issued after March 31.”

Some school managements in the city claim to have completed the admission process for the 2020-21 academic year in December 2019.

Parents will not be allowed to avail of transfer certificate for their children until April 15.