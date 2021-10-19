Sanjjanaa Galrani files cheating complaint against her friend

The actor and her friend Rahul Tonse were arrested by the CCB last year in connection with a high profile drug case

Actor Sanjjanaa Galrani, an accused in the high-profile narcotics case, has filed a case against her friend – another accused in the same case — for allegedly cheating her in a business deal. The actor’s friend Rahul Tonse had been arrested along with Galrani and others by the Central Crime Branch police last year in connection with the alleged use and sale of drugs at parties.

In her complaint, the actor alleged that Tonse lured her into investing money in his casino business and refused to give her the promised returns or the principal amount. She told the police that in November 2018, Tonse approached her and told her he was a managing director of casinos in Goa and Colombo, Sri Lanka. He asked her to invest in his casino business offering huge returns.

The actress agreed and regularly transferred money into his account as well as the bank account of two of Tonse’s associates, Ramakrishna and Rajeshwari, who are also named accused in the FIR.

She claimed that they refused to make good on the returns they promised. And despite repeated requests they did not return the money she had wired to them. “She further in her statement said that the accused had misused the money for illegal activities to make a profit and spread rumours to defame her,” said the police.

Based on the directions of 4th Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate court, the Indiranagar police registered a case against Tonse and the two associates charging them under cheating, criminal intimation and outraging the modesty on Saturday. The police have sought the details of the transactions for further investigation.