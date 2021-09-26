A sand boa was found in Rajarajeshwarinagar on Sunday. Wildlife conservationists rescued it and released it in the Bannerghatta National Park with permission from the authorities. They urged the public to not beat these snakes up if they spot them as they are non-venomous and harmless.
Sand boa rescued and released
Staff Reporter
Bengaluru,
September 26, 2021 23:16 IST
Staff Reporter
Bengaluru,
September 26, 2021 23:16 IST
Related Articles
Close X
- Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
- Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
- Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
- We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
- Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.
Printable version | Sep 26, 2021 11:17:10 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/bangalore/sand-boa-rescued-and-released/article36686697.ece
© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.
Next Story