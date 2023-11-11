HamberMenu
Samples from Chickballapur test negative for Zika

November 11, 2023 11:06 pm | Updated 11:06 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

The serum samples of three fever cases and 24 pregnant women from five villages in the containment zone in Chickballapur district that were sent to NIV, Pune, for Zika testing, have tested negative.

After a mosquito pool at Thalakayalbetta village of the district was found to be positive for Zika, the State Health Department that was closely monitoring the situation sent serum samples of 24 pregnant women and three fever cases for tests. Mosquito samples collected from Thalakayalbetta village in the jurisdiction of Dibburahalli Primary Health Centre (PHC) during routine surveillance were found to be carrying the Zika virus in the last week of October. As many as 888 houses with a population of 4,282 in the containment zone were under intense surveillance.

State Health Commissioner Randeep D. told The Hindu on Sunday that “the serum samples of three fever cases and 24 pregnant women have tested negative for Zika virus by RTPCR at NIV, Pune.”

Another serum sample of a suspected Zika-positive patient, who was admitted to Suguna Hospital in Bengaluru, has also tested negative. The sample had been sent to NIV, Pune, for confirmation, he said.

