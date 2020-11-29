Bengaluru

‘Sakala Saptaha’ at BWSSB

Bangalore Water Supply and Sewerage Board (BWSSB) is organising ‘Sakala Saptaha’ from November 30 to December 5 to create awareness among people about nine services of the board that come under the Sakala scheme.

Details of the nine services are available at the subdivision offices concerned of the maintenance zone. People can also visit the BWSSB website www.bwssb.gov.in for details.

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Nov 29, 2020 1:58:59 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/bangalore/sakala-saptaha-at-bwssb/article33203318.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY