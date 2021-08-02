RUPSA for restarting physical classes

Private school managements have demanded that the State government restart physical classes in schools at the earliest.

The Registered Unaided Private Schools Management Association (RUPSA) said in a statement that the government has been inordinately delaying taking a decision on the same.

“We recently met Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai and appraised him about the issue of restarting physical classes, to which he was very open and promised classes would be restarted soon. We have decided to wait for another week,” the statement said.

RUPSA urged the government to restart physical classes through Vidyagama or on shift basis.

“If we had started physical classes by June, we would have got 50 teaching days and another 30 days before the advent of the third wave,” the statement said.

Mr. Bommai said: “We will evaluate the situation in Karnataka as well as other States. Vaccination will be a criteria before the decision is taken,” he said, when his attention was drawn to the threat of private schools to reopen from next week.