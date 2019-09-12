Bengaluru RTO inspector knocks down autorickshaw

A group of auto drivers staged an impromptu protest on Hosur Road on Thursday morning, bringing traffic to a standstill, after an inspector with the Regional Transport Office in Chandapura collided with a parked autorickshaw resulting in injuries to the driver.

The accused, Manjunath, was heading to his office when he lost control of his car.

“The incident occurred around 11 a.m. at Electronics City Phase II. The autorickshaw overturned and the driver, Imran, sustained multiple injuries. Other auto drivers as well as passers-by caught Manjunath and accused him of driving under the influence of alcohol,” said a senior officer from Electronics City traffic police.

Protesters blocked the road demanding action against Manjunath.

The officer said, “We conducted an alcometer test on Manjunath but the result was negative. He was then escorted to St. John’s Hospital where a detailed medical test revealed that he was not drunk but under medication. The report will be submitted in court.”

The crowd dispersed around half-an-hour later after the police promised that action would be taken.

Manjunath has been booked for rash and negligent act causing grievous injuries. The police have told him to compensate the driver for the damage to his vehicle and foot his medical bill.

Traffic inspector fined

The police, on Thursday, slapped a fine of ₹2,000 on an inspector of Sadashivanagar traffic police for parking his vehicle at a busy junction, which disrupted the flow of traffic.

Joint Commissioner of Police B.R. Ravikanthe Gowda said that Inspector Shivakumar had parked his vehicle in a no-parking zone. Commuters, who were inconvenienced, demanded action against Shivakumar and his driver D.S. Nagendra.

"An inquiry has been ordered based on which disciplinary action would be taken,” said Mr. Gowda.

Section 210B of the amended Motor Vehicle Act, he said, stipulates that officials, who are empowered to enforce traffic rules, have to pay double the fine when guilty of violations.