Rowdy blackmails woman with morphed photos, demands ransom from prison in Bengaluru

February 15, 2024 09:22 pm | Updated 09:23 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

The Yelahanka New Town police have registered a case of extortion and blackmail against a rowdy-sheeter and his associates for allegedly blackmailing a woman with objectional photographs of her daughter demanding ransom.

The victim in her complaint stated that the accused were using morphed images of her daughter and threatening to upload them on social media demanding money.

The victim said that the accused rowdy-sheeter Manu alias Manoj alias Kencha, who is presently lodged in the Central prison of Parappana Agarahara, blackmailed her from prison in August, 2023 through WhatsApp calls by sharing pictures of her daughter and had taken ₹40,000. The accused threatened to share the images with her son-in-law if she failed to pay the ransom.

Fearing the consequences, she paid the money to her associates, but the accused continued to harass her demanding ₹5 lakh more.

On February 9, the victim got a call from Manu’s close aide Karthik again who demanded ₹5 lakh. When the woman refused to pay, the accused Manu made a WhatsApp call from jail and threatened to upload the morphed images and videos of her daughter on social media. The complainant also claimed that similar threat messages have also been sent to her daughter.

The police have stepped up the investigation to probe how the accused was accessing mobile phones from prison despite tight security.

