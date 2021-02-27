Road transport corporations in Karnataka to launch cargo services

The State’s Road Transport Corporations (RTCs), with the exception of BMTC, have launched a cargo service to maximise profits in the luggage sector presently dominated by private bus operators.
In the first phase, luggage handling kiosks will be established in 88 bus stations in Karnataka and 21 outside the State, totalling 109, which will be expanded further. The RTCs have selected a private firm, Strategic Outsourcing Pvt. Ltd., as a business facilitator for the next five years. The firm will put up kiosks, handle booking, loading and unloading of parcels.
“The three RTCs presently earn an average of ₹8.5 lakh a day, adding up to ₹40 crore in annual revenue. But a lot of potential is unexplored in this sector. With the new cargo service, we expect this revenue to at least double to ₹80 crore,” said Deputy Chief Minister and Transport Minister Laxman Savadi on Thursday. In the coming days, there are plans to expand the programme into a door-delivery service in selected cities, he added.
The parcels will be insured. A software has been developed to help users track their parcels. A 24/7 call centre – with helpline numbers 18002085533 and 8884445552 – has been launched. The services will be flagged off by Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa at Vidhana Soudha on Friday.
