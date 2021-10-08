RGUHS Vice-Chancellor search committee meets for first time

The search committee to select a Vice-Chancellor for the Rajiv Gandhi University of Health Sciences (RGUHS) on Thursday met for the first time since it was constituted in June. The committee members, who had to scrutinise applications of 55 candidates, have submitted three names to the State Government.

The search for a V-C has been bogged down by controversy after Health and Family Welfare and Medical Education Minister K. Sudhakar opposed the appointment of Jayakar Shetty as interim Vice-Chancellor. However, sources in the Department of Medical Education said that Higher Education Minister C.N. Ashwath Narayan was batting for his appointment as Vice-Chancellor.

Though the committee — headed by Vidyashankar, Vice-Chancellor of Karnataka State Open University— was constituted in June, it had not met even once, after two meetings scheduled earlier this year were postponed.