GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Retrospective on artist CN Karunakaran on display at Bengaluru’s SGMF

A retrospective on artist CN Karunakaran currently underway at the Sandeep & Gitanjali Maini Foundation is the inaugural show of their new space

March 23, 2024 06:55 pm | Updated 06:55 pm IST

Ruth Dhanaraj
From the Chitrakoodam exhibition

From the Chitrakoodam exhibition | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Chitrakoodam is an exhibition featuring the works of the late artist CN Karunakaran. While the artist’s works span a period of around five decades, this particular exhibition focuses on the art he created between 2009-11.

For Archana Shenoy who curated Chitrakoodam, this exhibition stemmed from a personal connect with the artist. “We wanted to showcase a few artists who have been associated with the foundation space for a while now. I first met Karunakaran in 2006 at the Kerala Lalithakala Academy, in Cochin,” says Archana.

“From then on, until 2011, he would regularly share his art with us. There was an ongoing association with the Sandeep & Gitanjali Maini Foundation (SGMF) and I definitely liked his style. There are a lot of artists such as A Ramachandran from Attingal, whose work reflects similar influences and who have found their place in the sun; however, a retrospective showcasing Karunakaran’s legacy has been long overdue.” she adds.

Artist CN Karunakaran

Artist CN Karunakaran | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Karunakaran founded Chitrakootam, the first private art gallery in Kerala, in 1970. The exhibition at SGMF was titled Chitrakoodam in a bid to honour his contributions to art. In Malayalam, ‘chitrakoodam’ means picture frame; in mythology, it was in the forests of Chitrakuta that Lord Ram, Sita and Lakshmana spent their exile. Chitrakooda was also the capital of the Kingdom of Cochin between the 12th and 13th centuries.

As an artist, Karunakaran was largely inspired by Nature and mythology and he usually worked with oil on canvas, though in some of his paintings he also used acrylic and oil to achieve a three-dimensional effect.

“This retrospective includes pieces created between 2009-11 and are catalogued works. This was a conscious decision on our part,” says Archana adding, “When artists are no more, there’s a chance for fakes to pop up in the market because it’s harder to verify in the absence of well-kept records.”

From the Chitrakoodam exhibition

From the Chitrakoodam exhibition | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

However, in 2011, artist Sathyapal TA authored a book titled Mythic Imagination: Art of C Karunakaran, in which he has documented the artist’s work. “It’s quite an extensive publication and we have kept copies at the gallery for visitors to refer to, while getting an insight about the artist and the details of his work,” she says.

Chitrakoodam features 12 majestic canvases sourced from the estate of the artist which is managed by Palette People. Founded in 1991, the Palette People International Art Foundation works towards supporting the artists’ community in Kerala.

Level up

The newly opened space comprising two wings is on the mezzanine floor of the building which also houses Gallery G. “Right now, there are two exhibitions running simultaneously in this space — CN Karunakaran’s retrospective Chitrakoodam and a Raja Ravi Varma segment showcasing the artist’s divinity pieces,” says Archana.

The two wings on this floor house the SGMF and the Raja Ravi Verma Heritage Foundation, respectively.

The new mezzanine space

The new mezzanine space | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

According to Archana, SGMF has been the principal patron of the Raja Ravi Verma Heritage Foundation, and with effect from February 29, 2024, they have been recognised as an official foundation, making them the go-to place for anything Ravi Varma.

“Ravi Varma has always been known for his depiction of divinity. So, we decided to open the space with those pieces for people to come and see what they have always loved about this artist,” she says. For this inaugural showing, the five most famous lithographs to this royal artist — Lord Shiva, Goddess Lakshmi, Goddess Saraswati, Lord Vishnu and Lord Krishna — are on display.

The new mezzanine space

The new mezzanine space | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

“All the artist’s lithographs are permanently with the foundation, while many collectors who don’t want to sell his paintings are happy to loan us a piece for a few months, which would otherwise be hidden away in a private collection. At this foundation space, we aim to constantly have a few of his original paintings on display at all times.”

Chitrakoodam will be on display at the Sandeep & Gitanjali Maini Foundation, Lavelle Road till March 31, 2024.

From the Chitrakoodam exhibition

From the Chitrakoodam exhibition | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

From the Chitrakoodam exhibition

From the Chitrakoodam exhibition | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Related Topics

The Hindu MetroPlus

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.