Retired Armyman abducted, robbed

A retired Armyman from Virajapet in Kodagu was abducted, assaulted, and robbed by three men when he came to the city for a general check-up on Wednesday.

The victim, Machaiah M. (58), had come to get a check-up done at Command Hospital and checked into a lodge at Cottonpet.

On Wednesday, around 7.30 p.m., he stepped out of the lodge to go to the hospital. While he was walking on the footpath to look for transport, three men in an autorickshaw intercepted him and bundled him into the vehicle.

Before Machaiah could react, they blindfolded him. One of the accused threatened to stab him if he shouted, according to the police. The autorickshaw was taken to an isolated place near Manyata Tech Park, where he was dragged out and robbed of valuables, including ₹12,000 in cash, three gold rings, and two mobile phones, the police said.

When Machaiah tried to resist, the accused assaulted him with a knife. He sustained cuts. When Machaiah shouted for help, the accused left him and sped away in the autorickshaw.

Based on his complaint, the Amruthalli police have taken up a case of abduction and robbery.