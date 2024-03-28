Restaurant staff booked for hoax bomb call in Bengaluru

March 28, 2024 06:32 pm | Updated 06:35 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Mahadevapura police on Thursday arrested a restaurant employee for allegedly making a hoax bomb call to take revenge against the management for delaying his payment.

The accused, identified as Velu, was allegedly miffed with the management for not paying his salary and decided to take revenge. He got drunk and called the pasta restaurant posing as an unidentified caller stating that a bomb had been planted at the restaurant which will explode soon.

The management alerted the police who, along with BDS team, rushed to the spot and conducted a detailed search before concluding that it was a hoax.

Based on the complaint, the police tracked down the accused and arrested him for further investigation. This comes in the wake of the blast in The Rameshwaram Cafe which left nine injured.