Residents hear ‘loud noise’ in many parts of Bengaluru

A loud noise heard by residents of several parts of Bengaluru on Wednesday has turned out be a mystery.

People in Whitefield, Electronics City, HAL, HSR Layout and other areas posted on social media that they heard the noise at around 1.30 p.m. They termed it ‘loud boom’ and ‘thunderous noise’. Some also complained about windows rattling.

An official of the Karnataka State Natural Disaster Monitoring Centre (KSNDMC) said, “The activity reported in Bengaluru is not due to an earthquake. Seismometers did not capture any ground vibration as generally happens during a mild tremor. The activity is purely a loud unknown noise. More importantly, no ground vibration was observed and hence no record by the seismometers installed by KSNDMC," he said.

The PRO of Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) maintained that the incident has nothing do with HAL tests.

The City Police Commissioner said that 100 received no calls on the incident.

Police have approached the Air Force Control Room to verify whether any aircraft testing was being done.