Residential school mishap: Injured boy’s recovery is slow and painful, with little help from authorities

The boy’s parents are upset that officials of Karnataka Residential Educational Institutions Society (KRIES) and Backward Classes Welfare Department have failed to provide financial aid for his treatment after promising it

October 08, 2023 01:20 pm | Updated 01:20 pm IST - Bengaluru

Jayanth R
Jayanth R.
The collapsed wall of a concrete water tank at Morarji Desai Residential School at K. Gollahalli, Bidadi hobli, Ramanagara district, on September 21, which led to the death of a student while leaving another injured.

The collapsed wall of a concrete water tank at Morarji Desai Residential School at K. Gollahalli, Bidadi hobli, Ramanagara district, on September 21, which led to the death of a student while leaving another injured. | Photo Credit: Special Arrengement

A class 7 student, who was seriously injured when the wall of a concrete water tank collapsed on him at Morarji Desai Residential School at K. Gollahalli, Bidadi hobli, Ramanagara district, on September 21, continues to remain in the hospital and his recovery is a long way off.

Being treated at a private hospital Ramanagara, the boy’s parents are seeking help for their son’s expensive treatment. They expressed displeasure over the officials of Karnataka Residential Educational Institutions Society (KRIES) and Backward Classes Welfare Department not providing financial aid for the treatment of the boy.

Parents unhappy

“After the incident, officials of KRIES and Backward Classes Welfare Department, who had promised to take care of the student including covering the entire medical expenses, have not come to the hospital,” said Ravindra. S.A., father of the boy who is a carpenter. They have written to the Deputy Commissioner of Ramanagara district on September 30, 2023, and explained the situation.

Speaking to The Hindu, the father said, “The incident happened on September 21 and one boy died while my son sustained serious injuries. After the incident, the school took my son to a local hospital and washed their hands off.” He said the family had already spent more than ₹1 lakh for his treatment.

“The doctor said that it will take nearly six months for him to recover. The doctor has given another ₹2.50 lakh estimated bill for his further treatment. As a carpenter, I cannot bear such expenses on my own,” he said. “Due to the negligence of the school, this incident has happened. Therefore, the department should bear the cost of treatment.”

Medical condition

Dr. Venkata Ramkumar, Orthopaedic Specialist at Ramakrishna Hospital, Ramanagara, who is treating the student, said while there is no threat to his life, the pelvis near the bladder (where the bones come together from both sides of the trunk) has been injured, leading to difficulty in urination and curtailment of even mobility. He won’t be able to stand up and walk for two months. “It may take six months for the boy’s complete recovery and he can’t go to school till then as well,” said the doctor.

On being contacted by The Hindu, Naveen Kumar Raju S., Executive Director of KRIES, assured that they would bear the complete medical expenses of the student’s treatment. “I will send our officers to the hospital and get the medical expense details. Then, we will release the fund immediately. The principal of the school has been suspended and further enquiry is also going on. Legal action will be initiated against the culprits,” he said.

Karnataka / bengaluru

