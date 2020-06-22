‘Report on status of Indira Canteens soon’

Urban Development Minister B.A. Basavaraj has said that following complaints received about corruption and serving of low quality food at Indira Canteens in the State, Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa has asked him to get a detailed report prepared about the functioning of canteens for taking a call on whether to continue them or not.
Addressing mediapersons on the sidelines of the foundation laying function of the underground drainage project in Sindgi town on Monday, he said that he would ask the officials to prepare a detailed report soon for being submitted to the Chief Minister. “As of now, the canteens are functioning as usual,” he said.
Smart City project
Answering a query, Mr. Basavaraj said Vijayapura, Kalaburagi, Mysuru, and Ballari were under consideration for being included under the Smart City project.
“Since the government is busy dealing with COVID-19, I’m unable to visit Delhi to exert pressure. Soon I will meet the Union Minister to press for the demand,” he said.
