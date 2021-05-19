Remdesivir racket: Four arrested

They are employees of the railway hospital

Railway Protection Force officials on Tuesday arrested four staff of the railway hospital for illegally selling Remdesvir. After they received information of the racket, a team of RPF officials approached one of the accused near Krantiveera Sangolli Rayanna station and caught him in the act of handing over three vials of the antiviral drug.

“The accused, an attender, offered to sell three vials for ₹1.5 lakh,” a senior officer said. The team also arrested three of his colleagues – a staff nurse, an ambulance driver and a housekeeping employee.

“The accused procured vials meant for patients and started selling them to customers a fortnight ago. A patient requires at least six doses for complete recovery, but the nurse would ensure that they were given only three. The remaining were sold in black,” said the police officer.

The names of the accused have been withheld as the police believe that more people are involved in this racket.