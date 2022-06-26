Reliance Jio executives booked for damaging newly asphalted road near Lalbagh

The Wilson Garden police on Friday booked executives of Reliance Jio for damaging a newly-asphalted road leading to Lalbagh, causing ₹30 lakh loss to the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP).

Anantharaju K., Assistant Executive Engineer, Road Infrastructure Department, South Division, BBMP, who went to inspect the stretch between Subbaiah Circle to Lalbagh North Gate Road on Wednesday, saw the road had been dug up by executives of Reliance Jio to lay OFC cables.

The company cut open the road unscientifically to lay the cables, not only disrupting the traffic flow but also endangering the lives of the motorists, besides incurring loss to the BBMP.

The police charged the executives of the company under The Prevention of Damage to Public Property Act, 1984, and also under Section 336 (rash or negligently as to endanger human life or the personal safety of others) and Section 427 (causes loss or damage ) for further investigation.