Bengaluru

Red corner notice sought for Nithyananda

The CID has approached Interpol to get a red corner notice issued against controversial self-styled godman Nithyananda, who is being investigated for alleged sexual assault cases and is on the run.

The CID had filed a chargesheet before the the Ramanagaram district court, but he did not appear for hearing.

