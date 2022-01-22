Bengaluru

Recovery agent, five associates arrested for kidnapping cab driver

The Byadarahalli police on Friday arrested six men who allegedly kidnapped a taxi driver and tortured him. According to the police, one of the accused, Srinivas, was in a relationship with the victim’s 23-year-old sister. “But she recently left him and returned to her parents’ house. In retaliation, Srinivas and his associates kidnapped her brother Venkatesh on Thursday and threatened to harm him if she did not return to him,” said a police officer.

Along with his associates, Srinivas, who works as a recovery agent, tortured him and called his sister threatening to kill him if she did not return. On hearing her brother’s screams and fearing that he would be killed, the woman approached the police and filed a complaint.

A team of police led by Inspector Ravikumar R.G., tracked down the gang to the outskirts of the city, and rescued the taxi driver Venkatesh (27). “The accused have been booked for kidnap, assault and criminal intimidation and remanded into judicial custody,” said Sanjeev Patil, DCP- West.


