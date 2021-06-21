Record 10.52 lakh vaccinated in a single day

With this, the total number of vaccines administered in the State touched 1.95 crore

As many as 10.52 lakh people were vaccinated in Karnataka on Monday, the highest number of jabs administered on a single day. With this, the total number of vaccines administered in the State touched 1.95 crore.

Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa flagged off the Vaccine Maha Abhiyan on Monday. K. Sudhakar, Health and Family Welfare and Medical Education Minister, who was present at the event, said Karnataka aims to vaccinate every eligible citizen by the end of December and make the State free from COVID-19 infections.

Dr. Sudhakar said Prime Minister Narendra Modi had suggested organising an accelerated vaccination drive to mark Yoga Day. Although the target was to innoculate about seven lakh people in a single day, the State exceeded its target. As of 7.30 p.m. on Monday, Karnataka had administered the second highest number of doses after Madhya Pradesh, which had vaccinated 14.7 lakh people.

BBMP figures

As on 9.30 p.m. on Monday, Bengaluru Urban recorded 41,996 doses of vaccines administered and BBMP limits recorded 1,72,713 doses of vaccines administered. This makes a combined total of 2,14,709 doses of vaccines administered, making it the highest for a district in the country.

Meanwhile, as many as 4,867 new cases were reported in the State on Monday, taking the total number of positive cases to 28.11 lakh. Of the 4,867 cases, 1,034 were from Bengaluru Urban.

A total of 8,404 patients were discharged, taking the total number of recoveries to 26.54 lakh.

Deaths recorded

As many as 142 COVID-19 deaths were reported in the State on Monday, taking the total number of fatalities to 34,025. As many as 1.23 lakh cases in the State are active cases. The positivity rate for the day stood at 3.25% and the case fatality rate at 2.91%.