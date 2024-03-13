GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Realtor found dead in car in Bengaluru

March 13, 2024 01:10 am | Updated 01:10 am IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

A 50-year-old realtor was found dead in a car parked on the side of the road near Bagalur Cross on Tuesday.

The deceased was identified as Krishna Yadav. According to the police, he had gone out of the house on Monday night to attend some work, but never returned. While his family on Tuesday started searching for him, passers-by informed the police about a man found dead in a parked car.

The Yelahanka police confirmed his identity before alerting the family.

Yadav was found with multiple injuries on his body indicating that someone had abducted and tortured him before killing him, said the police.

The police have taken up a case of murder and investigation is on to ascertain the cause of the murder and to identify the assailants.

