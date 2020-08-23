Bengaluru

Real estate dealer shot at in K.R. Puram

A real estate dealer was shot at and attacked with weapons by unknown assailants outside his office at K.R. Puram on Saturday night.

According to police sources, Babu, a resident of Channasandra, near Ramamurthynagar, sustained a bullet injury and cuts. He is being treated in a private hospital, said a police officer.

Around 9.30 p.m. on Saturday, a group of people on two motorcylces allegedly stopped at Babu’s office and opened fire. “When he tried to escape, they attacked him with a machete and fled,” the officer said. The police are probing the motive for the attack, but suspect it is connected with a fight he got into with a group of people over parking problems. “He had asked a group of people not to park their bikes haphazardly and create nuisance. When they continued to do it, he took it up with them again. This led to a fight,” said the police officer.

A case of attempt to murder has been booked.

