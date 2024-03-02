GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Rameshwaram Cafe blast: One injured may lose eyesight, three discharged 

The doctor says another two injured will also be discharged in a day or two and they have been kept under observation

March 02, 2024 09:22 pm | Updated 09:22 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

One person injured in Friday’s (March 1) blast may lose her eyesight due to extensive damage to the eyes. Among the nine who are injured, three have been discharged from hospital. 

Nagashree, 35, who was at the restaurant at the time of the incident, suffered injuries to the retina and it is unlikely that she may get her eyesight back. Kalpana, Medical Director of the Vydehi Institute of Medical Sciences and Research Centre, told The Hindu she may lose sight due to extensive damage to the retina and the doctors are working hard to fix the eyes. 

Another doctor from the hospital said two injured have been discharged and they have been identified as Srinivas and Mohan. They also sustained burn injuries. The doctor said another two injured will also be discharged in a day or two and they have been kept under observation. 

One more injured, identified as Deepanshu, 23, was also discharged from Brookfield Hospital. Speaking to media persons, he said he had gone to Rameshwaram Cafe for lunch on Friday. “I had kept my laptop bag by the side and had lunch. After that, I went to take the laptop bag and I heard an explosion and I fell unconscious. I don’t know what happened. I woke up in the hospital and had some hearing issues. Now the doctors have told me I am fine. I also consulted a psychiatrist and I have no issues now, so I am going home,” he said.

Pradeep Kumar, Medical Director, Brookfield Hospital, said Deepanshu had a ruptured eardrum and a blood clot in another ear. “He was also under severe stress and was in a state of shock. We are happy that he has recovered well and he’s going home,” he said.

‘We need compensation’

Shyam Sundar H., spouse of Swarnamba, 44, who was also injured in the blast, demanded compensation from the government. “For no fault, people have been injured and the State must look after the well-being of the injured,” he said. Swarnamba and four others who work at an MNC had gone to the restaurant to have lunch and all were injured in the blast. 

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.