Raj Bhavan to be open to public from Aug. 17-30

In view of 73rd Independence Day celebrations, Karnataka Raj Bhavan will be thrown open for public view. People can visit from August 17 to August 30 between 3.30 p.m. and 7 p.m. Those interested can register online by providing details such as as Aadhar and mobile numbers, email addresses, and the day on which they wish to visit.
A release from the Raj Bhavan states that the registered public has to be present at the special counters 30 minutes before their allotted time slot and collect their entry passes.
The release further states that the visitors will be taken around the Raj Bhavan from the Glass House to the Banquet Hall by guides. A short film depicting the heritage of the Gubernatorial office, the roles and responsibility of the head of the State will be shown.
