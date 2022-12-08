Rain relief: Cabinet clears ₹350 crore action plan of BBMP

December 08, 2022 08:26 pm | Updated 08:26 pm IST - Bengaluru

The State Cabinet on Thursday cleared a ₹350 crore action plan of the BBMP for building storm-water drains and retaining walls at various places that were affected by the recent floods.

Briefing presspersons after the Cabinet meeting, Law and Parliament Affairs Minister J.C. Madhuswamy said the corporation had been permitted to make any minor modifications if required.

He said the Cabinet had also given clearance for providing 7 acres of government land in Yelahanka to the Karnataka Lawn Tennis Association on a 30-year lease for building a tennis stadium.

Change of alignment

The Cabinet decided to change the alignment of the long-pending Intermediate ring roads that are proposed to link various towns on the Bengaluru outskirts and issue a fresh notification in this regard.

The Minister said such a change in alignment was required to suit various roads and highways that have come up of late.

The Cabinet also gave administrative clearance to the BMTC to operate 921 non-AC electric buses under a Central scheme under which the State would get ₹39,82 lakh for each bus.

Mr. Madhuswamy said the government would also provide ₹100 crore to manage the operational losses for the present year.

The Cabinet gave approval to the KHB to built a multiplex and commercial complex at a cost of ₹138.6 crore at Phase-1 of Suryanagar.