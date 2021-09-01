Provisional timetable for Classes VI to VIII out

A day after announcing that Classes VI to VIII will reopen on September 6, the Department of Public Instruction has released the provisional timetable.

According to the timetable, classes will be held from Monday to Friday between 10 a.m. and 1.30 p.m. The second batch of classes for Class VIII students has been suggested from 2 p.m. to 4.30 p.m. No classes will be held on Saturday.

Conditions applied to the higher classes that were reopened earlier, such as students having to bring food from home, mandatory consent letters from parents, and offline classes not being mandatory still apply. Batches of 15 to 20 have been recommended.

TPR below 2%

A decision to reopen Classes VI to VIII was taken at a meeting of the Technical Advisory Committee (TAC) on COVID-19 that was chaired by Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai in Bengaluru on August 30. Classes will be reopened only in taluks that have a COVID-19 test positivity rate below 2%.