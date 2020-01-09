Bengaluru

Protesters detained after attempting to block Darbar screening in Bengaluru

Members of a Kannada organisation, on Thursday morning, staged a protest in front Narthaki Theatre opposing the release of Rajinikanth’s Tamil film, Darbar, which hit theatres on Thursday.

Protesters, who tried to barricade the theatre, are demanding that non-Kannada films should not be screened and that the film be dubbed in Kannada.

“We will continue our protest because such non-Kannada films should not be allowed in Karnataka,” said a member of the organisation.

The police detained protesters who tried to lock up the theatre.

