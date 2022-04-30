Property tax rebate period extended to May

The Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) will now extend the 5% rebate till the end of May to citizens who pay the property tax in full. A notification to this effect was issued by the Urban Development Department on Saturday.

During the first month of every fiscal, the BBMP extends a 5% rebate on property tax to those who pay in full. Last year too, the rebate period was extended to May.