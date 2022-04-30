Property tax rebate period extended to May
The Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) will now extend the 5% rebate till the end of May to citizens who pay the property tax in full. A notification to this effect was issued by the Urban Development Department on Saturday.
During the first month of every fiscal, the BBMP extends a 5% rebate on property tax to those who pay in full. Last year too, the rebate period was extended to May.
- Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
- Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
- Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
- We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
- Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.