Private teachers stage protest demanding relief packages during the pandemic

Thousands of private school teachers staged a protest in Bengaluru on Wednesday demanding that the government provide relief packages for teachers who have faced salary cuts or have lost their jobs.

The teachers from private schools across the State gathered under the banner of Associated Managements of Primary and Secondary Schools in Karnataka. They demanded that the State government provide honorarium or relief packages.

The teachers have also pointed out that the State government has not released Teacher Welfare Fund during this crucial time. “The fund is collected by the institutions and given to the Department of Public Instruction. This is reserved exclusively for their welfare. This is the most testing time and teachers should be allowed to avail this benefit,” said a management member of a private school association.