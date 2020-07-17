Private COVID Care Centres asked to make voluntary declaration

The Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP), which has allowed establishment of COVID Care Centres (CCCs) by private medical establishments and hotels, is now asking them to opt for voluntary declaration.

Those who have set up these facilities have to visit https://spacebasic.com/ bbmp/registration and fill in the details sought.

A special drive is also being planned to check the patients admitted in private hospitals, said a source who attended an inter-departmental coordination meeting on Friday. “If the patients are either asymptomatic or have mild symptoms, they may be shifted to either a CCC set up by the government or the private CCCs at their cost. This is one way to ensure that beds are available for COVID-19 patients who actually need medical interventions,” sources said.

There are at least five CCCs established privately by medical institutions and hotels in the city. The government has fixed the ceiling on package rates based on the kind of the hotel. While CCCs in five-star hotels may charge a maximum of ₹12,000 a day, those in three-star hotels can charge up to ₹10,000 a day and those in economy/budget hotels may charge ₹8,000 a day.

The BBMP has developed an index application for real-time push of information on COVID-19 positive cases for action by the zones, including shifting of patient to either hospital or CCC based on symptoms, arranging ambulances etc. Hephsiba Rani Korlapati, in charge of the BBMP war room, said zonal command centres had also been set up. “Bengaluru is the first city to have such a system in place. The zonal command centres also have a dashboard with localised information,” she said. The index application, she said, allows for smooth transition of information to the zones for action.