Prison inmates celebrate Ramzan as all communities pitch in for preparations

For 15 days, the Central Prison of Parappana Agrahara in Bengaluru has been bustling with activities to help 950 inmates celebrate Ramzan

For 15 days, the Central Prison of Parappana Agrahara in Bengaluru has been bustling with activities to help 950 inmates celebrate Ramzan

For 15 days, the Central Prison of Parappana Agrahara has been bustling with activities to help 950 inmates celebrate Ramzan.

Thanks to the local committee and the prison authorities, for allowing them to perform their religious obligations, the inmates are being provided with morning and evening meals, and fruits to break the fast in the evening.

A team of volunteers is busy preparing morning and evening meals in the kitchen, while another team has been entrusted with supplying the meal to the barracks .

A room has been provided for the prayers, Moulana Ifteqar Hashmi, member of Jamat-e-ulema, a committee involved in the programme, said.

“What is also special is that the celebrations are not limited to Muslims. Other community members have joined the programme voluntarily and participate in sahr and iftars,” he added.

The programme started a few years ago when the committee was initially helping inmates fight their cases and pay the fines, which they could not afford.

The inmates later requested the committee to provide help to fast during Ramzan. They approached the Prisons Department with a request and after approval and abiding by the conditions laid down, the programme started.

With its success, the Ramzan programme has also been extended to other district prisons, including in Ramanagaram, Mandya, Mysuru, Shivamogga, and Belagavi.

The programme runs on individual contributions and rations will be supplied to the inmates on a weekly basis.