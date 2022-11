Photos | PM Narendra Modi in Bengaluru on November 11

1/5

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is welcomed by Governor Thaawar Chand Gehlot and Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on his arrival in Bengaluru on November 11, 2022.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi offers tributes to Kanakadasa on his birth anniversary, at statue near Vidhana Soudha in Bengaluru on November 11, 2022.

Vehicle movement at Kempegowda Bus Stand in Majestic was halted during the visit of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to KSR Railway Station to flag off south India’s first Vande Bharat Express train, which will operate on Mysuru-Bengaluru-Chennai route, in Bengaluru on November 11, 2022. Photo: Sudhakara Jain

Prime Minister Narendra Modi offers tributes to Valmiki who is credited with writing the spic ‘Ramayana’, at statue near Vidhana Soudha in Bengaluru on November 11, 2022.