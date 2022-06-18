Pride Month special: Mona Ambegaonkar’s reading on ‘Ek Madhav Baug’, a play on homosexuality

‘Ek Madhav Baug’, written by the late Chetan Datar, is considered one of the pioneering Indian plays written on homosexuality

Actor Mona Ambegaonkar will read Chetan Datar’s acclaimed play about homosexuality, Ek Madhav Baug, on June 20 (3.30 pm to 5 pm) to mark Pride Month. The reading, hosted by Interweave Consulting, will be live-streamed via Zoom. Ek Madhav Baug, written by the late Datar, is considered one of the pioneering Indian plays written on homosexuality. Seen from the viewpoint of the mother, the poignant play tells the story of her son coming to terms with his sexuality and confronting his challenges in a homophobic world. The play is appreciated for the sensitivity with which it handles homosexuality as well as depicting a strong mother-son bond. The play is produced by The Humsafar Trust (India’s first LGBTQ+ organization) and has been performed at over 70 corporate spaces in India. For tickets and more information here



