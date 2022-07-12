Powerful jammers to block 5G network calls at Parappana Agrahara

Home Minister makes surprise inspection at Parappana Agrahara Central Prison

Home Minister makes surprise inspection at Parappana Agrahara Central Prison

Home Minister Araga Jnanendra announced that the State government will install powerful mobile jammers, which can block calls of even 5G mobile network at the Parappana Agrahara Central Prison.

He was speaking after a surprise inspection of the prison on Tuesday. Mr. Jnanendra said the government had already begun the implementation of the ADGP S. Murugan Committee Report on irregularities in the prison and based on its recommendations had already transferred and suspended many officials.

The surprise inspection comes close on the heels of a recent spate of cases where several irregularities in the State’s prisons have been flagged, including the alleged killers of Hindutva activist Harsha caught talking on mobile phones from the prison.

Mr. Jnanendra said he had issued a stern warning to prison officials that smuggling of narcotics and mobile phones into the prison should be curbed immediately.

During his visit, prison authorities briefed him that they had booked cases against seven persons and arrested four, including two police personnel, for various irregularities, mainly smuggling narcotics and mobile phones into the jail.

A man who was brought to the jail by the police was wearing a bandage on his leg which, when checked, revealed a mobile phone. A case was registered and the two policemen who escorted him to prison were also arrested, authorities briefed the Home Minister.