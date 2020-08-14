Bengaluru

Power supply disruption in parts of Bengaluru on August 17

There will be power supply disruption on August 17 from 10.30 a.m. to 5.30 p.m in the areas coming under the 66/11KV BTM Muss of F-11 feeder, in view of work related to cable and transformer.

According to a release, the areas affected are: Kodichikkanahalli, Deo Enclave Layout, Anugraha Layout, Gangaparameshwari Nagar, Doctors Layout, Sundaram Shetty Nagar and surrounding areas.

