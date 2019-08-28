‘Potholes being filled on priority’

Civic official have been instructed to get potholes filled on priority. The deteriorating state of roads and resurgence of potholes came up for discussion in the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) council meeting on Tuesday. Outgoing civic Commissioner N. Manjunath Prasad said a fine of ₹2,000 had been levied against 10 engineers for failing to fill potholes in their jurisdictions. “In case of any accidents or untoward incidents that are caused owing to potholes, compensation will be deducted from the salary of the engineer concerned,” he said.

The BBMP will submit a list of pothole-free roads to the High Court of Karnataka. It has also made a list of roads that are still under the defect liability period. If potholes are found on such roads, the contractors will be made to fill them up immediately. “We also floated a tender for filling potholes on 1,400 km of major roads before the pre-monsoon showers. The work order for ₹12 crore for the same has also been issued. To fill potholes on ward roads, ₹146 crore has been earmarked — ₹20 lakh per ward in core zones and ₹30 lakh per ward in outer zones,” said Mr. Prasad. He added that while tenders to fill potholes have been floated in some wards, in others, the work will be entrusted to Karnataka Rural Infrastructure Development Ltd. (KRIDL).

Jayamahal councillor M.K. Gunasekhar demanded a White Paper on works taken up under the Nagarothana Scheme, and the progress of white-topping and TenderSURE projects in the city.

In response, Mr. Prasad said the BBMP had achieved 93% progress in the development of roads under TenderSURE. “Work on many stretches is under progress, such as roads around Majestic area, K.R. Market and Kalasipalya,” he said. White-topping of 29 roads (93.47 km) was taken up in 2016–17 under two packages for ₹800 crore. While work has been completed on 40 km, that on the remaining stretches is under progress.

“However, we have put the brakes on the second phase of the project, following instructions from Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa,” he added.

Resolution passed

The BBMP council passed a resolution for the extension of the tenure of the outgoing civic Commissioner till the term of the current council ends in 2020. The resolution was moved by Ruling Party Leader Abdul Wajid at the behest of Jayamahal councillor M.K. Gunasekhar. Mr. Gunasekhar had stated that in the interest of city development when several important civic infrastructure projects were in progress, Mr. Prasad’s tenure should be extended. The new BBMP Commissioner, B.H. Anil Kumar, is likely to resume charge on Wednesday.

Idol immersion: Preparations to be completed in three days

In the run-up to Ganesh Chaturthi, Mr. Prasad said all preparations for immersion of idols, including barricading and installing CCTV cameras, would be completed in three days. The immersion of idols made with plaster of Paris will not allowed in any tank. The BBMP will create a single-window system to grant permission for installation of idols in public places in all the 63 sub-divisions. “We have written to the Department of Fire and Emergency Services and the city Police Commissioner to depute their personnel to the sub-divisions. No ground rent will be collected from anyone who wishes to install idols in public places,” said Mr. Prasad.