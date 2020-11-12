Post-poll testing shows low positivity rate in both segments

‘Aggressive’ testing taken up in R.R. Nagar and Sira

While the number of COVID-19 cases has increased across Karnataka, the test positivity rate in Rajarajeshwarinagar and Sira Assembly constituencies that went to the polls recently is lower than that of the State. This was the finding from the first round of “aggressive” testing for COVID-19 after the bypolls.

Data provided by the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) showed that while the total test positivity rate in R.R. Nagar constituency, consisting of nine wards, was 0.57%, the State average was 2.15% as of November 10.

As many as 2,310 election staff underwent testing for COVID-19, six of whom tested positive. Of the 287 police personnel on poll duty, none tested positive. Among the general population, priority in testing was given to senior citizens, those with co-morbidities, and symptomatic individuals, as per advice of the Technical Advisory Committee. Of the 12,417 who were tested, only 78 tested positive in R.R. Nagar.

Similarly, in Sira, of the 15,878 who underwent COVID-19 testing, 103 people tested positive. The test positivity rate here was 0.65%.

Second phase

The second phase of testing will end on November 14.

Testing in R.R. Nagar was taken up by 35 teams, five in each of the seven primary health centres coming under the Assembly segment. There also were four mobile units with swab collectors. There were two teams for each ward at the ward offices for testing poll staff. Testing was also done in colleges, where mobile teams were sent.

The teams were also sent to 15 police stations for swab collection. As many as 56 RAT and 231 RT-PCR tests were conducted.

For the testing of the general public, public announcements were made in all wards, and was also done in business areas, markets, slums and apartments.