Bengaluru

Posing as customer, conman robs cab

Posing as a customer, an unidentified man booked a cab and later sped away with the vehicle after leaving the driver behind.

The incident occurred in Talaghattapura when cab driver Shekhar V.P. got a call from an unknown number asking to get dropped home. Shekhar agreed and went near Adhishwara showroom and picked up the customer, later identified as Ashok. The accused asked him to take him to Anjanapura and started drinking beer in the car. After moving to an isolated place , the accused asked Shekhar to stop as he wanted to relieve himself.

Ashok, who was waiting for this opportunity, used it to get behind the wheel and speed away. Shekhar shouted for help and tried to chase the car, but to no avail. Shekhar lost his mobile phone, wallet and important documents. He managed to reach the Talaghatapura police and file a complaint.

The police have taken up a case of robbery and are trying to track down the accused based on the mobile number used to book the cab.


