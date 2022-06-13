Popcorn vendor arrested, released

Special Correspondent June 13, 2022 00:39 IST

Special Correspondent June 13, 2022 00:39 IST

Tension prevailed for some time near Lalbagh Glass House on Saturday when a group of people protested against a 21-year-old popcorn vendor accusing him of spitting into an oil pan.

However, investigations revealed that the accused was tearing open the oil packet with his teeth to pour oil into the pan, and he did not spit into the food. However, passers-by created a ruckus demanding his arrest.

The Siddapura police rushed to the spot and arrested the vendor, identified as Nawaz Pasha, a resident of Someshwara Nagar, and seized the machines. His statement was recorded, and he was released on station bail.