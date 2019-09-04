Policeman assaulted while rescuing woman

The Jalahalli police have arrested a truck driver who allegedly assaulted a policeman. The accused, Chethan Gowda, 30, assaulted his wife and threw her out of their home on Monday night.

Assistant Sub Inspector M. Mopuri, 55, who was patrolling the area found the victim, Umajyothi, 20, near Jalahalli village circle.

“She was in distress and when Mr. Mopuri went to help her, told him that her husband had beaten her up and thrown her out. They had married ten months ago and she had been assaulted by her both husband and in-laws,” an officer said.

On Monday, she filed a complaint against Chethan, following which the family threw her out of the house. While Mr. Mopuri was escorting her to the police station in Hoysala, the husband confronted them. “When Mopuri tried to reason with him, Chethan dragged him out of the vehicle and began to assault him,” the police said.

Mr. Mopuri’s colleague, Sharath, a constable, who was also driving the vehicle stepped in to help. “By then Chethan’s father Ramesh had arrived and threatened to set fire to the police station if his son was arrested,” the police added. The constable alerted the control room and an additional team was dispatched to the spot to arrest both Chethan and Ramesh.

Based on the complaint filed by the Mr. Mopuri, who sustained injuries, the police arrested the duo for a assaulting government servant and criminal intimidation. They have been remanded into judicial custody.