Bengaluru

Police vehicle collides with cab at Trinity Circle

Drivers sustain minor injuries

The driver of a KSRP vehicle lost control and collided with a cab and a pole at the busy Trinity Circle on Monday afternoon. Both the car and the police vehicle were damaged, and the drivers sustained minor injuries.

The driver, Sridhar, attached to KSRP Koramangala unit, was trying to avoid a motorcycle that came in front of the vehicle when he lost control.

The Halasuru traffic police rushed to the spot and cleared the traffic jam. The police have registered a case of rash and negligent driving against Sridhar.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Mar 3, 2020 9:55:28 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/bangalore/police-vehicle-collides-with-cab-at-trinity-circle/article30969378.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY