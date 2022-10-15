Police unearth inter-State car theft racket, three arrested

The Pulakeshinagar police on Saturday unearthed an inter-State car theft racket, arrested three people, and recovered 16 cars worth ₹5 crore from them.

Based on a complaint from a city-based businessman, a team led by Assistant Commissioner of Police (Pulakeshinagar sub-division) Abdul Khadar, arrested Manish, 33, from Vasanthnagar and Imam from Maruthinagar, who are second-hand car dealers selling stolen cars with fake registration number plates. Based on their information, the police arrested Jabir Shariff, a car lifter who used to work for them. He reportedly confessed to having stolen four cars from New Delhi and giving them to the accused, who changed the registration numbers of the vehicles, manipulated the records and sold them to gullible customers. The racket came to light when one of their customers, identified as Vasanth Kumar, who bought an SUV from the accused got verified his documents, found out that they were fake and approached the police.