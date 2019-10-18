Police send notice to I-T department

Police have sent a notice to the Income Tax department in connection with the unnatural death of M.S. Ramesh, who was the personal assistant of former deputy chief minister G. Parameshwara,

Ramesh was found dead inside Jnanabharathi campus of Bangalore University, allegedly after his residence was raided by I-T officials. In a note, he had accused them of harassment. His family and the Congress had also alleged that harassment by I-T officials led to Ramesh taking the extreme step.

Jnanabharathi police had taken up a case. They have now sent to a notice to the I-T department seeking information on whether raids were conducted at the residence of Ramesh and how many officials were involved.

DCP (West) Ramesh Banoth confirmed that a notice has been served to the I-T department.

Officials of the I-T department had also searched the residence of Mr. Parameshwara and educational institutions run by his family in Tumakuru.