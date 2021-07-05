Police seize 110 kg of marijuana

The narcotic was being brought to Bengaluru from Visakhapatnam in Andhra Pradesh

The special squad of Kengeri sub-division police, on July 5, caught two persons transporting 110 kg of marijuana into Bengaluru from Visakhapatnam in Andhra Pradesh.

Based on specific inputs, a team led by ACP U.D. Krishnakumar intercepted an SUV near Nagarabhavi BDA complex and arrested two persons.

Inside the SUV, the team found gunny bags, which were stuffed with the narcotic. The total value of the seized marijuana is estimated to be around ₹50 lakh, police said.

Initial probe revealed that the accused, Appanna and Subramani, are drug peddlers. They used to get the narcotic from their contacts in Andhra Pradesh, but supply had been affected due to the COVID-19 lockdown and increase in patrolling.

Unable to get consignments from their regular contacts, the duo approached sellers in Visakhapatnam and were transporting a consignment by road.

The police received credible information that the accused had gone to Andhra Pradesh to get a consignment of marijuana and would be returning to Bengaluru in an SUV.

Cocaine seized

In another instance, the Govindapura police arrested two Africans and seized 55 gram of cocaine worth ₹4.7 lakh from them.

The accused were caught red-handed while waiting to deliver the drugs to their customers.

The police found that the duo did not have travel documents and were staying illegally in Bengaluru.

S.D. Sharanappa, DCP, East division, said legal action will be initiated against the owner of the house where the accused were staying. The land-owner had rented out the house to the accused without verifying their travel documents. This is a clear violation and warrants legal action, he said.