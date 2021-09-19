Police raid ‘rave party’ at Anekal resort, arrest 37 persons

Villagers tipped them off after hearing music and seeing cars at resort

The Anekal police on Saturday night raided an alleged rave party at a resort on the outskirts of the city and arrested 37 persons, including college students, IT professionals, and businessmen. After receiving a tip-off from a few villagers, who heard the blaring music and saw cars at the resort, a police team was dispatched to investigate.

“The team seized a huge amount of liquor bottles as well as what appear to be chemicals mixed with water,” said a police officer. DJ sound equipment and 17 bikes were also seized. Many partygoers allegedly tried to flee and hide in the fields around the resort.

The police arrested 37 persons who were allegedly too intoxicated to escape the raid.

Those arrested have been booked under various sections of the Excise Act, the Karnataka DM Act, and also under the Karnataka Police Act , a police officer said.

“We are waiting for the medical reports to ascertain whether they were under the influence of drugs,” the senior police added.

An initial probe revealed that the party organiser, identified as Abhilash, shared details of the event and entry fees to guests online. He shared the entry code and location on WhatsApp.

In another case, the Byadarahalli police have taken up a case of rash and negligent driving against a private car owner after they recovered the abandoned vehicle in the middle of NICE road on Saturday night. Eyewitnesses told the police that four people, two boys and two girls, abandoned the car after they met with an accident. “We suspect that this incident is linked to the Anekal rave party raid and are trying to track down the owner of the car,” said the police.