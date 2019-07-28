Police raid pub, rescue 33 women

The Silver Jubilee Park police raided a pub on N.R. Road and rescued 33 women who were allegedly forced to dance there.

Based on a tip-off, a police team, posing as customers, went to Lovers Night pub. Women, who were employed there as bartenders, were being forced to dance for customers, the police said.

The team alerted their seniors who rushed to the spot, arrested 30 customers, and seized ₹1.2 lakh in cash from them. The rescued women were sent to government home for rehabilitation.

The police sealed the pub for allegedly violating licence conditions. Efforts are on to track down the owner and the manager of the pub, they said.